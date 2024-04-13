ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in ArcBest by 385.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in ArcBest by 10.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,445,000 after purchasing an additional 35,968 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in ArcBest by 31.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 9.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 458,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,565,000 after acquiring an additional 39,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Insider Transactions at ArcBest

In related news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total transaction of $283,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,530.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $149.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49. ArcBest Co. has a one year low of $82.18 and a one year high of $153.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.29.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 6.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $141.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ArcBest

ArcBest Company Profile

(Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.