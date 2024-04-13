Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) PT Raised to $185.00

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ARCH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $232.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.25.

Arch Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

ARCH opened at $156.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.68. Arch Resources has a 12 month low of $102.42 and a 12 month high of $187.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.53 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $23.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources will post 19.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arch Resources

In other news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 4,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.40, for a total transaction of $794,058.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 148 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total transaction of $25,504.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,570.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 4,451 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.40, for a total transaction of $794,058.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,043 shares of company stock worth $19,442,080 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arch Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCH. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 15,612.6% during the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 350,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,108,000 after buying an additional 353,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,817,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,564,000 after purchasing an additional 282,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,261,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $142,262,000 after purchasing an additional 247,238 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 10,789.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 246,653 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 1,196.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,666,000 after purchasing an additional 241,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Further Reading

