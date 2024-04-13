Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.3% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,269,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,213,000 after purchasing an additional 575,649 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 390,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,971,000 after buying an additional 21,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $120.37 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The company has a market cap of $477.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.87 and a 200 day moving average of $106.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

