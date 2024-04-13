Arista Networks’ (ANET) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their sell rating on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $210.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ANET. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $275.59.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ANET

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET opened at $271.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $281.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.96. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $131.68 and a 1 year high of $307.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 18,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.60, for a total value of $4,796,769.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,320,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 18,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.60, for a total transaction of $4,796,769.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,320,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total value of $48,622.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,055.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,036 shares of company stock worth $102,813,921 in the last three months. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.