Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $315.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $297.00 to $315.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.59.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET stock opened at $271.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $131.68 and a 1 year high of $307.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.96.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,639.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,639.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,036 shares of company stock valued at $102,813,921 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Further Reading

