ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,524,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,821,000 after purchasing an additional 460,104 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,363,000 after buying an additional 9,028,012 shares during the period. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 8,052,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,560,000 after buying an additional 969,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 298.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,163,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,647,000 after buying an additional 4,617,445 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,631,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,076,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $46.53 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.07.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

