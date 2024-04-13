Arrow Exploration (OTCMKTS:CSTPF) Shares Up 9.9%

Shares of Arrow Exploration Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSTPF – Get Free Report) shot up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 25,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 20,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Arrow Exploration Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.25.

About Arrow Exploration

Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. Arrow Exploration Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

