Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.15% of Centerspace worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centerspace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Centerspace by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Centerspace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Centerspace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Centerspace by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John A. Schissel acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $28,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace Stock Performance

Centerspace Increases Dividend

Centerspace stock opened at $60.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $905.62 million, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.55. Centerspace has a twelve month low of $46.74 and a twelve month high of $66.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is an increase from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is 128.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Centerspace in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

