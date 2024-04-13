Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 556.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Donald R. Kimble bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.13 per share, with a total value of $245,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,355.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AUB opened at $32.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.94. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.89.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

