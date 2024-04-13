AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.42 and last traded at $16.49. Approximately 11,554,555 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 38,000,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average is $16.45.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $1,622,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 174,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 23,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in shares of AT&T by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 16,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

