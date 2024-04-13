Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) PT Raised to $120.00 at Barclays

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $107.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Autoliv from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.18.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Autoliv

Autoliv Trading Down 2.2 %

Autoliv stock opened at $115.26 on Thursday. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $79.66 and a 52 week high of $124.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.42.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

In other news, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $144,887.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,997.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mikael Hagstrom sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total transaction of $35,868.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,868.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $144,887.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at $599,997.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,388 shares of company stock worth $921,757 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Autoliv by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,468,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $510,498,000 after buying an additional 3,575,146 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 9.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,264,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $507,961,000 after buying an additional 459,147 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,136,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,103,000 after purchasing an additional 133,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,904,000 after purchasing an additional 945,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 292.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,146,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,794,000 after purchasing an additional 854,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.