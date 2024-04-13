Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.73) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at $11.35 EPS.

AXSM has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

Shares of AXSM opened at $69.15 on Thursday. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $55.02 and a one year high of $98.40. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.14.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.48. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 88.41% and a negative return on equity of 70.67%. The business had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.38 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 461.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $2,089,327.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,416,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,904,892.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $2,089,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,416,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

