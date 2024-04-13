Bank of America Lowers Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $190.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Bank of America from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Melius reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.53.

Shares of BA stock opened at $169.55 on Thursday. Boeing has a 52-week low of $169.37 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $103.45 billion, a PE ratio of -46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 58.16 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.23 and its 200 day moving average is $207.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,501,954 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,642,519,000 after purchasing an additional 892,446 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Boeing by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,964 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,850 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Boeing by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,602,880,000 after acquiring an additional 91,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

