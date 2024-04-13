Bank of America Trims Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Target Price to $46.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Adient in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Adient from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.86.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.51. Adient has a 12-month low of $29.30 and a 12-month high of $46.51.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adient had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 7.90%. Adient’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Adient will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $336,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,931.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Adient during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Adient during the second quarter worth $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Adient during the third quarter worth $46,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Adient during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adient during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

