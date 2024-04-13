Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 514.63 ($6.51).
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDEV. Citigroup raised Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 615 ($7.78) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Barratt Developments to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 370 ($4.68) to GBX 560 ($7.09) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 488 ($6.18) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Barratt Developments
Barratt Developments Price Performance
Barratt Developments Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Barratt Developments’s payout ratio is 12,727.27%.
About Barratt Developments
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Barratt Developments
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.