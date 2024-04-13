Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 514.63 ($6.51).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDEV. Citigroup raised Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 615 ($7.78) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Barratt Developments to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 370 ($4.68) to GBX 560 ($7.09) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 488 ($6.18) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments Price Performance

Barratt Developments Cuts Dividend

LON:BDEV opened at GBX 460 ($5.82) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 475.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 486.91. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of GBX 384.15 ($4.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 582.60 ($7.37). The company has a market capitalization of £4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,090.91, a P/E/G ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Barratt Developments’s payout ratio is 12,727.27%.

About Barratt Developments

(Get Free Report

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.