Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.30.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAX shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Baxter International from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BAX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Baxter International Trading Down 4.2 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAX. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 205.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAX opened at $40.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.62. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.79 and a 200-day moving average of $38.33.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.