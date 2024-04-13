BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of BKCC stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $267.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $20.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.32 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 552,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 886,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 77,137 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

