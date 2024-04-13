Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 65 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDW. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CDW in the third quarter worth about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 61.1% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CDW in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. Barclays upped their target price on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.90.

CDW Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of CDW stock opened at $242.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $160.66 and a 1-year high of $263.37. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. CDW’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

CDW announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

