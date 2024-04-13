BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:BCT) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.75) Per Share

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:BCT – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for BriaCell Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.75) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.28). HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BriaCell Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.97) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.51) EPS.
BriaCell Therapeutics (TSE:BCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C($0.68).
BriaCell Therapeutics Price Performance
About BriaCell Therapeutics
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BriaCell Therapeutics
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.