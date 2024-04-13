BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:BCT) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.75) Per Share

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:BCT – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for BriaCell Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.75) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.28). HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BriaCell Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.97) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.51) EPS.

BriaCell Therapeutics (TSE:BCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C($0.68).

Shares of TSE BCT opened at C$3.40 on Friday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a one year low of C$3.00 and a one year high of C$10.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.74.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.

