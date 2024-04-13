Brokers Set Expectations for Biora Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIOR)

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Biora Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.92) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.11). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biora Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.46) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Biora Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.35) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

NASDAQ BIOR opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. Biora Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $6.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIOR. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Biora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,102,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,860,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $789,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biora Therapeutics by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,854,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 924,199 shares in the last quarter. 43.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Systemic oral delivery platform for oral delivery of large molecules for management of chronic diseases.

