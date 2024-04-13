Brokers Set Expectations for Biora Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIOR)

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Biora Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.92) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.11). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biora Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.46) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Biora Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.35) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.
NASDAQ BIOR opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. Biora Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $6.70.
Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Systemic oral delivery platform for oral delivery of large molecules for management of chronic diseases.
