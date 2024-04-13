Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR) Shares Down 1.1%

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2024

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMRGet Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.06 and last traded at $39.26. Approximately 3,214 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 20,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.68.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAMR. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,242,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 101,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 26,407 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

