Burford Capital Limited Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) – B. Riley decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Burford Capital in a report released on Tuesday, April 9th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Burford Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Burford Capital’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Burford Capital had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 56.17%. The firm had revenue of $292.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.00 million.

BUR opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Burford Capital has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.26.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUR. Mithaq Capital SPC acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,631,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the first quarter valued at about $110,137,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 36.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 4,092.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,031,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,405,000 after buying an additional 1,006,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,596,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after buying an additional 890,341 shares during the last quarter.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Burford Capital’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Burford Capital’s payout ratio is presently 4.38%.

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

