Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CPE has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPE

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE CPE opened at $35.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average is $33.77. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $41.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.12). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $601.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $1,020,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $842,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,397 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. Callon Petroleum Company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.