Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.70.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTLP. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of Cantaloupe stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. Cantaloupe has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $460.82 million, a PE ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.72.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.92 million. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 8.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cantaloupe news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 90,582 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $570,666.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,270,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,405,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 90,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $570,666.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,270,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,405,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ravi Venkatesan acquired 7,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $49,981.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,658 shares in the company, valued at $829,844.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,416,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after buying an additional 84,669 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 24,650 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 204.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 67,228 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

