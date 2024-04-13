Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Capri were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capri during the third quarter worth about $128,347,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,352,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter worth $79,231,000. PSquared Asset Management AG bought a new position in Capri during the third quarter worth $61,090,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Capri in the third quarter worth $52,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Capri in a report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Capri currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of CPRI opened at $39.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 2.03. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 3.96%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Profile

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.