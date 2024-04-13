Carl Ledbetter Sells 44,154 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 44,154 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.37, for a total value of $4,166,812.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,222,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,401,203.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,991 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $751,553.55.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Carl Ledbetter sold 9,993 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $1,000,898.88.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,968 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $757,597.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,022 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $788,963.70.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Carl Ledbetter sold 44,220 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $4,429,075.20.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,962 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $648,266.04.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,031 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $811,608.21.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,982 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $678,948.92.

On Monday, January 22nd, Carl Ledbetter sold 66,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $5,767,441.92.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Carl Ledbetter sold 30,214 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $2,297,170.42.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NYSE:NET opened at $93.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.42 and a beta of 1.12. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.46 and its 200 day moving average is $80.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Cloudflare last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. DZ Bank lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

