CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at Truist Financial

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KMX. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Get CarMax alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CarMax

CarMax Trading Down 0.8 %

KMX opened at $71.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.20. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,541,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $355,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,541,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $642,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,929 shares of company stock worth $2,740,901 over the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in CarMax by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 194.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in CarMax by 1,081.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

About CarMax

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.