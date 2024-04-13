Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $253.23.

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total value of $1,268,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,932 shares of company stock worth $3,693,663 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRL opened at $241.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.40. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $161.65 and a 1 year high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

