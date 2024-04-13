Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $44.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Ciena from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Ciena from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ciena from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.79.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $45.58 on Friday. Ciena has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $63.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ciena will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $210,632.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,844 shares in the company, valued at $25,019,312.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 70,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $3,833,044.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,006 shares in the company, valued at $22,942,964.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $210,632.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 494,844 shares in the company, valued at $25,019,312.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,533 shares of company stock worth $5,808,540 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 5.5% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 5.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ciena by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 100,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

