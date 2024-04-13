Citigroup Boosts Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $390.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $360.00 to $390.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $326.50.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SHW opened at $318.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $80.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $328.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.43. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $221.76 and a fifty-two week high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

