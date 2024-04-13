Citigroup Increases Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target to $132.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RJF. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Raymond James from $116.50 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.88.

Raymond James stock opened at $122.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.79. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $131.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $211,621.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 879 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,900,000 after buying an additional 410,025 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Raymond James by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,570,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,981,000 after purchasing an additional 246,349 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Raymond James by 26.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,876,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,047 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,018,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,915,000 after purchasing an additional 76,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,278,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,433,000 after buying an additional 591,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

