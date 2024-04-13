Citigroup Raises Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target to $256.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $237.00 to $256.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $238.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $230.47.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $221.72 on Wednesday. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $156.72 and a 1-year high of $231.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

