Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 462.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,063 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,604 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays cut Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

CFG stock opened at $33.14 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $36.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.38.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $151,198.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

