City of London (CTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 25th

City of London (LON:CTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from City of London’s previous dividend of $5.05. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CTY opened at GBX 407 ($5.15) on Friday. City of London has a fifty-two week low of GBX 371.50 ($4.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 429.50 ($5.44). The company has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,628.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 397.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 395.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 3.34.

In other City of London news, insider Ominder Dhillon bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 393 ($4.97) per share, for a total transaction of £5,895 ($7,461.08). Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

