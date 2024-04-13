ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 164.3% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional Trading of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth $107,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Trading Down 1.7 %
NYSE:EMO opened at $39.92 on Friday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average of $35.03.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend
About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund
ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
