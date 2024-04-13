CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,118,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,867,000 after purchasing an additional 46,021 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,986,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,986,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $209.50 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.73 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.98 and a 200-day moving average of $211.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.70.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

