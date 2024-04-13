Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CVLY opened at $21.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $206.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.55.
Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and checking account.
