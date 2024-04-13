Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLY opened at $21.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $206.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.55.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 8,667 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,808,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after buying an additional 19,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 94.5% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and checking account.

