Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,457,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,583,000 after acquiring an additional 112,177 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,785,000 after acquiring an additional 514,559 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,956,771 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after acquiring an additional 50,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $644,715,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $85.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $90.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.25.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.56.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $5,891,020.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,161,117.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $233,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $5,891,020.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,881 shares in the company, valued at $24,161,117.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 232,371 shares of company stock valued at $19,505,099. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

