Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Receives $10.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRK. StockNews.com raised Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue acquired 12,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 194,821,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,364,289.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $152,277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556,426 shares in the last quarter. KGH Ltd increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 119.3% during the third quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 8,586,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,704,000 after buying an additional 4,670,959 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 1,460.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,292 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,443,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 36.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,783,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,148,000 after buying an additional 2,608,309 shares during the last quarter. 36.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRK opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.54. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $410.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

