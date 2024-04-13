Concentric AB (publ) (OTC:CCNTF) Shares Down 13.2%

Concentric AB (publ) (OTC:CCNTF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 13.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.79 and last traded at $17.79. Approximately 2,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 401% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

Concentric AB (publ) Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.50.

Concentric AB (publ) Company Profile

Concentric AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hydraulic and engine solutions in Sweden and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Hydraulics. It provides engine products, including lubricant, coolant, and fuel transfer pumps for diesel engines to OEMs and diesel engine manufacturers.

Featured Stories

