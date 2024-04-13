Concentric AB (publ) (OTC:CCNTF) Shares Down 13.2%

Concentric AB (publ) (OTC:CCNTF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 13.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.79 and last traded at $17.79. Approximately 2,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 401% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.
Concentric AB (publ) Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.50.
Concentric AB (publ) Company Profile
Concentric AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hydraulic and engine solutions in Sweden and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Hydraulics. It provides engine products, including lubricant, coolant, and fuel transfer pumps for diesel engines to OEMs and diesel engine manufacturers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Concentric AB (publ)
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for Concentric AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentric AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.