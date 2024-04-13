Constellation Brands’ (STZ) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $300.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $298.11.

NYSE:STZ opened at $262.24 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $221.81 and a 1 year high of $274.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

