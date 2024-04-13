Cormark Weighs in on Savaria Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Savaria in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 10th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Savaria’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Savaria from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Savaria from C$17.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.64.

Savaria Stock Performance

Shares of SIS stock opened at C$16.74 on Friday. Savaria has a 12-month low of C$12.21 and a 12-month high of C$17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.20.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Savaria had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of C$216.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$214.78 million.

Savaria Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is 91.23%.

Insider Activity at Savaria

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny purchased 17,980 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.94 per share, with a total value of C$268,621.20. 19.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

See Also

