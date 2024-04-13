Crypto (OTCMKTS:CRCW) and Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Financial Comparison

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) and Crypto (OTCMKTS:CRCW – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Fidelity National Information Services and Crypto, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity National Information Services 0 7 9 1 2.65 Crypto 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus price target of $70.81, indicating a potential downside of 0.19%. Given Fidelity National Information Services’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fidelity National Information Services is more favorable than Crypto.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

96.2% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Fidelity National Information Services and Crypto’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity National Information Services $9.82 billion 4.16 -$6.65 billion ($11.24) -6.31 Crypto N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Crypto has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fidelity National Information Services.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity National Information Services and Crypto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity National Information Services -54.30% 13.06% 5.03% Crypto N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Fidelity National Information Services beats Crypto on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions. It also offers trading and asset, lending, leveraged and syndicated loan markets, and treasury and risk solutions. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Crypto

The Crypto Company, through its subsidiaries, provides consulting and education services for distributed ledger technologies for the building of technological infrastructure and enterprise blockchain technology solutions. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Malibu, California.

