CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,185 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of CubeSmart worth $6,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart stock opened at $43.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $47.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.71%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CUBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

