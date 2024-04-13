CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Price Performance

Shares of CVV opened at $5.07 on Thursday. CVD Equipment has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.24. The stock has a market cap of $34.58 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Institutional Trading of CVD Equipment

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,060,000. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its holdings in CVD Equipment by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 660,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CVD Equipment by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 312,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 29,886 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in CVD Equipment during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVD Equipment during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.

