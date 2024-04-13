D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,618 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $7,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,884,000 after purchasing an additional 591,787 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $2,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745 over the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $151.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.56. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.32 and a 1 year high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.71.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

