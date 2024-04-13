Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a growth of 176.6% from the March 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Daiichi Sankyo Stock Performance

Daiichi Sankyo stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.24. Daiichi Sankyo has a twelve month low of $23.72 and a twelve month high of $37.57.

Get Daiichi Sankyo alerts:

About Daiichi Sankyo

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Enhertu, a HER2 directed antibody drug conjugate; Turalio, a CSF-1R inhibitor; Vanflyta, a FLT3 inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-ITD acute myeloid leukemia; ferric carboxymaltose injection for treating anaemia; and Injectafer for the treatment for iron deficiency anaemia.

Receive News & Ratings for Daiichi Sankyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiichi Sankyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.