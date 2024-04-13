Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2024

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHYGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 152.2% from the March 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Daiwa House Industry Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DWAHY opened at $28.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.89. Daiwa House Industry has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $32.67.

Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHYGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter.

About Daiwa House Industry

(Get Free Report)

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction contracts business in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Commercial Facilities, Business Facilities, and Environmental Energy. The Detached Houses segment engages in custom-ordered housing and sales of detached houses and lots.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa House Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa House Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.