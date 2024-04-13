Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Short Interest Update

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 152.2% from the March 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Daiwa House Industry Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DWAHY opened at $28.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.89. Daiwa House Industry has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $32.67.

Get Daiwa House Industry alerts:

Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter.

About Daiwa House Industry

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction contracts business in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Commercial Facilities, Business Facilities, and Environmental Energy. The Detached Houses segment engages in custom-ordered housing and sales of detached houses and lots.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa House Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa House Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.