Delek US (NYSE:DK) PT Raised to $27.00 at Scotiabank

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $25.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 14.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DK. Bank of America boosted their target price on Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Delek US from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Delek US from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Delek US from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.56.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $31.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.77 and a beta of 1.32. Delek US has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $33.60.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.12%. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Delek US will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $60,505.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at $539,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,976 shares of company stock worth $141,243. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Delek US by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Delek US by 22.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Delek US by 3.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Delek US by 55.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

