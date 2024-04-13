Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 71.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,641 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $21,101,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLR. Scotiabank cut Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.33.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $142.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.96 and a 200-day moving average of $135.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $154.18.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.